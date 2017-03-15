Американка шокировала телом после кесарева
Дочка Рут родилась в ноябре 2016 года. Молодая мамочка регулярно публикуем в своем Instagram фотоотчеты о том, как ей приходится возвращать "утерянную" фигуру.
Девушка собиралась рожать естественным путем, но ничего не вышло – пришлось делать операцию. "Я была молода. Я была здорова. Я оставалась активной во время беременности. Я проходила лучшие предродовые курсы, ходила в спортзал и использовала все средства против растяжек, какие только можно придумать", – пишет Рут на своей страничке в соцсети.
That moment when you finally get to hold your baby. ���� Postpartum is an insane journey, and I never truly understood how difficult it is until I went through it. But, on my hardest days, when I am struggling or I feel down on myself, I like to remember the day my daughter was born. And I need to remember how strong I am! What I went through! And that moment when I fell in love with a 8 lb 9 oz tiny human. Mommas, you are tough. You are empowered! Our bodies, our minds, our perspectives will never be quite the same. But, our littles are our reason. And they are worth it! #csection #postpartum #unitedinmotherhood #youareenough #youarenotalone
Однако все эти меры не помогли избежать ни "чудовищно травматичных родов", ни кесарева сечения, ни шрамов и растяжек. После проведения операции американка смогла встать только на четвертый день. Девушка сразу же попросила мужа ее сфотографировать.
I'm posting this tonight with tears in my eyes. I can't help it. The pregnancy and birth of my little girl was the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. Some people don't want kids, and I respect that. Really, I do. But for me, You see, I always have. When it finally happened though, it was so hard to fully comprehend. Pregnancy and babies, I mean that's common. It's everywhere. But when it's YOUR body and YOUR baby, it's so different. You literally feel like it's a miracle. Because, when it happens to you, it is. What brings me to Instagram tonight, is the post-baby. I followed SO many pregnant models during my pregnancy. And when they photographed themselves pool-side 5 minutes postpartum, I thought, "wow! I hope that happens to me!" I was 25 when I gave birth. I was healthy. I was young. I stayed active during my pregnancy. I took the best prenatals, went to the gym, used every kind of stretch mark prevention you could think of. I took hours of birthing classes, read every book under the sun, and studied natural childbirth my whole pregnancy. I STILL ended up with a traumatic labor, cesarean section, scars, stretch marks, and unfortunately the inability to breastfeed long term. I took this picture a few days after I gave birth, when my PPD really first reared its head into my life. I took this and actually was horrified. I couldn't believe it was me. I'm sharing it because I know in my heart that there are people out there that struggle with inadequacy. That might think they are not beautiful, that they might be ruined, less worthy, or not good enough. Yours might not actually be physical scars, but maybe, a failed relationship, a difficulty in your career, a mental struggle, money issues, or just feeling lost in life. Be kind to yourself. And know that you are not alone. Comparison is the thief of joy. Don't let social media taint your view of what is beautiful, what is REAL. And above all, know that if you are struggling, I am here. I have an open inbox or (if you actually know me) an open door. #stopcensoringmotherhood #nofilter
"Я смотрела на снимок и ужасалась. Я не могла поверить, что это я", – поделилась Рут со своими подписчиками. Девушка вернулась к спорту, как только ей разрешили врачи. После сложных родов ей пришлось долгое время восстанавливаться и бороться с послеродовой депрессией.
И все же Рут сделала для себя вывод, что не надо себя ни с кем сравнивать, особенно с моделями, для которых быть красивыми – это работа. Бьюти-блогер призвала своих читательниц последовать ее примеру.
#takingbackpostpartum Two days PP on the left, One Month PP on the right. YES, I had ALREADY given birth in the picture on the left. �� My body was still so swollen from the anesthetics and large amounts of IV fluids. I could barely stand up. I was heavily bleeding (Presley wasn't the only one in diapers!). I had a fresh incision- my insides cut open and my baby ripped away from me... a labor & delivery that my months of reading and research never prepared me for. I was in more physical and mental pain than I had ever been in my life. Yet, I remember taking that picture and thinking, I am a bad ass!!! Really. �� I was so utterly grateful that Presley ended up being OK. I had my healthy, chunky babe. Truly, that was the only thing that mattered. And in labor, she was my entire focus. I was able to face all the scary parts without fear for myself, and do what had to be done. I didn't look aesthetically pleasing that day, and I still am no where near "pre-baby" bod. But that's ok. I have stretch marks that I like more & more each day. As weird as that sounds. To me, they remind me of how strong I really am. As Amy Adams said, "Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body - meaning that it wasn't put on this earth to look good in a swimsuit." ✌��✌��️✌��️ #fourthtrimester #postpartum #postbaby #momlife #csection #onemonthpostpartum #strongwomen #4thtrimester
Рут посоветовала женщинам любить себя, несмотря ни на что. "Будьте добры к себе. Сравнение – вор радости. Не позволяйте социальным сетям диктовать себе, что такое настоящая красота", – написала девушка в своем микроблоге. По ее словам, хотя ей еще есть к чему стремиться, сейчас она довольна своим телом, потому что теперь оно – тело не просто красивой девушки, но и матери.
